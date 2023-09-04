Former Super Eagles Coach Eyes Return after FIFA Ban

Former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia has spoken out about his ban from football by FIFA in 2019 and his plans for a return to the game.
Siasia was banned by the World soccer governing body on charges of match-fixing and betting allegations.
During an interview on Kennis Radio 104.1 FM in Lagos, Siasia expressed that he has learned from the experience.
He stated, “Irrespective of what happened, I have learned my lessons.
“But FIFA, who initially gave me a life ban, could not prove anything wrong with what they claimed I did. So they had to reduce it to a five-year ban, and it will expire next year. I thank God for that.”
He also said that, “It has been terrible to be away from football for five years, but I am preparing myself to come back.