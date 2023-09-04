Former Super Eagles Coach Eyes Return after FIFA Ban

By
Joseph Obisesan
-
0
241
Samson Siasia
Samson Siasia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia has spoken out about his ban from football by FIFA in 2019 and his plans for a return to the game.

Siasia was banned by the World soccer governing body on charges of match-fixing and betting allegations.

 

During an interview on Kennis Radio 104.1 FM in Lagos, Siasia expressed that he has learned from the experience.

He stated, “Irrespective of what happened, I have learned my lessons.

 

“But FIFA, who initially gave me a life ban, could not prove anything wrong with what they claimed I did. So they had to reduce it to a five-year ban, and it will expire next year. I thank God for that.”

 

He also said that, “It has been terrible to be away from football for five years, but I am preparing myself to come back.

 

“I have to prepare myself, so I can start ‘running’ once I resume by next year.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here