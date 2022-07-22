Players Abroad Former Super Eagles Centre-back Thumbs Up Bassey’s move to Ajax By Mo Saliu - July 22, 2022 0 54 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Calvin Bassey has joined Ajax on a five-year deal. Photo | ajax Calvin Bassey’s move to Ajax has generated some buzz as well as divide opinions, but former Super Eagles defender Efe Sodje believes it’s a perfect union. Last season, Bassey caught the eyes of several teams across Europe after a stellar campaign. Ajax swiftly coughed up the EUR 23 million for the Player’s services and the fee could rise to EUR 26.5 million, the Eredivisie giants mention in a club statement. In a chat with FL, Sodje stated that Ajax will boost the Nigerian’s football and showcase him on a bigger stage like the Champions League. ‘The club’s profile suits the Young defender’s career and it is a massive move for him.’