Former Super Eagles Centre-back Thumbs Up Bassey’s move to Ajax

By
Mo Saliu
-
0
54
Calvin Bassey has joined Ajax on a five-year deal. Photo | ajax

Calvin Bassey’s move to Ajax has generated some buzz as well as divide opinions, but former Super Eagles defender Efe Sodje believes it’s a perfect union.

Last season, Bassey caught the eyes of several teams across Europe after a stellar campaign.
Ajax swiftly coughed up the EUR 23 million for the Player’s services and the fee could rise to EUR 26.5 million, the Eredivisie giants mention in a club statement.
In a chat with FL, Sodje stated that Ajax will boost the Nigerian’s football and showcase him on a bigger stage like the Champions League.
‘The club’s profile suits the Young defender’s career and it is a massive move for him.’

