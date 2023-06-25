Former Saudi Pro League Star Offers Osimhen on next destination

Former Al Hilal forward, Odion Ighalo has praised compatriot, Victor Osimhen, for the latter’s impact in Napoli’s successful Scudetto run last season.
Osimhen was crucial to Napoli’s title triumph, and he also won the Serie A top scorer’s award.
Ighalo lauded the 24 year-old’s success, and also advised the youngster to reject approaches from other clubs and consider joining Manchester United, where he would be an essential player and would fit the team’s style of play.
“He is still young at 24, but he has achieved a lot so far. He won the highest goalscorer in Serie A and helped Napoli to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
“I just want him to continue with what he’s doing, and stay humble. Hopefully, one big team will come and pick him.”
“I’m a Manchester United fan till death. I want him to go to Manchester United because he is a hungry player, and that is what the club needs,” Ighalo added.
“He is a fighter, he chases and bullies defenders and he is good in the air. And he is also young.
“He has his agent and he is also mature now, but I’d advise him to go to Manchester United because the club needs him.
“Osimhen will succeed in England and the club will get the best out of him. I believe Manchester United will suit him.”