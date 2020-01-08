Former Real Madrid player lands in trouble over Leaked X-rated Video

Spanish club Malaga have suspended their Manager Victor Sanchez after an x-rated video of the 43 year-old was circulated online.

Sanchez, in the video was exposing himself wearing a Malaga-branded t-shirt.

He claims he was being extorted, but Malaga are conducting an investigation into the incident.

“In relation to the events that have recently been discovered, and which have not as yet been verified, Malaga immediately suspends coach Victor Sanchez del Amo from his duties until a full investigation is carried out,” a club statement started.

“We will disclose further information once the facts have been clarified.”

The former Spain international and Real Madrid player released a statement in his defence, explaining his position on the scandal:

“I wish to inform that I am the victim of a crime against my privacy through harassment and extortion,”

“The matter is in the hands of the police and I am following their instructions.

“In any case, I want to inform that sharing intimate content of any person without their consent is a crime, whether on social media or in any other way, according to Article 197 of the criminal code.

“There are sentences for those who share personal content without the consent of the affected person.”Thanks for your understanding and support.”