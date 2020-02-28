Former Real Madrid, Liverpool star highlights Chukwueze’s Gifts

Villarreal defender, Raul Albiol has highlighted the qualities Samuel Chukwueze saying the Nigerian winger has what it takes to excel on the global stage.

Chukwueze has been widely regarded as one of the brightest youngsters in Europe since making his debut for the Yellow Submarine last season.

He joined the Spanish side in 2017 after helping Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets team win the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup in Chile.

The versatile winger has grown in leaps and bounds since then racking up over 60 appearances and twelve goals in less than two seasons for the club.

He has also made a mark on the international stage by being part of Nigeria’s squad at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, Albion believes the 20-year-old is highly-talented and has the potential to become a great player in future.

“He’s very good player, very fast and very good in one-against-one situations, a good dribbler,” explained Albion.

“He’s very quiet, he doesn’t speak a lot, but he’s always happy. So we are training him to become professional and a better player, but also to become a better person, a more open person who can have a better relationship with his colleagues.”

Chukwueze is expected to get a call up when Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr announces his team for next month’s AFCON qualification clash against Sierra Leone.