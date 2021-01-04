Former Rangers star Alex Rae praises Balogun

Former Rangers star Alex Rae says Leon Balogun has been a success at the Ibrox this season and praised the club for signing the Nigerian.

Balogun returned to the team that defeated Celtic in the Old Firm derby on Saturday after sitting out of Rangers’s win over St Mirren last weekend.

The former Mainz 05 defender is an important part of Rangers defence that has kept 18 clean sheets in the Scottish premier league this season.

Rangers seated 19 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and also booked their place in Europa League last 32 with Balogun as an integral part of the success.

Rae said, Balogun has made a huge impact since arriving at the club and he was full of praise for the recruitment department for bringing him to Ibrox.

“You know the thing about Balogun, when you consider this guy came into Rangers on a Bosman,” Rae said on Rangers’s Ten10Podcast.

“Some of the recruitment for Rangers has been nothing short of tremendous.

“When you look at the valuation of these guys, I would say there’s so much value in the team as opposed to four or five years ago.

“Balogun has been a terrific, outstanding addition because he brings power and pace to the backline,” he said.

Balogun joined Rangers on a free transfer last year after a good season with English side Wigan Athletic.