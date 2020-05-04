Former PSG Star Slams Emmanuel Adebayor’s CAF African Player of the Year Award Comment

Former Super Eagles defender Godwin Okpara has asked Togolese star Emmanuel Adebayor to return his African Player of the Year award following the latter’s criticism of the organizers, CAF, prioritizing foreign based players for the honors.

Adebayor claimed that the award should be given to players who only played in Africa, firing that Sadio Mane should not have won the award.

In 2008 while playing for Arsenal, Adebayor edged Al Ahly’s Mohammed Abou Trika, who had won the CAF Champions League and AFCON, to the African Player of the Year award.

Okpara while speaking to footballlive said the former Manchester City and Real Madrid man should return the award since he has developed a conscience.

“Adebayor is an interesting character, you know how he behaves. He didn’t even leave England well,” said the former Nigerian Midfielder.