Amuneke Predicts Bright Future For Golden Eaglets despite AFCON Heartbreak By Joseph Obisesan - May 19, 2023

Nigeria U17 MNT at the 2023 CAF U17 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo | Twitter (totorimaster) Former Nigeria U17 MNT coach, Emmanuel Amuneke has predicted a bright future for the current team, despite their elimination from the Cup of Nations. Amuneke, who won the U17 World Cup in 2015, urged that the players be nutured further. "We must collectively salute the players and the coaching crew for doing a good job, but were unfortunate not to qualify for the finals. "We cannot afford to let them go just like that because we must erase the tag 'failure' from their history. It has become a tradition anytime our age-group teams fail to win at a major event. "The players are disappointed in themselves knowing fully well that it's an opportunity to launch their career on the big stage. Now, all that has vanished due to ill luck. "However, I can see them doing well if we make conscious efforts to integrate them in the domestic league at lower cadre instead of allowing them to vanish into thin air," he said.