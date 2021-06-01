Former Napoli Defender Confident in Spalleti and Osimhen Relationship

Former Fiorentina and Napoli defender Vittorio Tosto has expressed confidence in the talent of Victor Osimhen to lead Napoli’s attack under newly appointed manager Luciano Spalletti.

Osimhen had a slow start to life in the Serie A and was hindered for the most part due to injuries, a factor Tosto believes made the Nigeria fall behind in the golden boot race.

However, the youngster has been tipped to rival the major Serie A stars for the Scudetto next term.

The Super Eagles forward managed to find the back of the net ten times and provided three assists as Napoli missed out on Champions League qualification on the final day of the season.

Reviewing Napoli’s failed bid to reach the champions League after last season’s finish line trip, the for former defender said, Gennaro Gattuso’s men suffered from “mental block”.

“The Napoli made a run of sixteen match unbeaten run and pulled a sprint lasting more than three months,” He said in a Radio interview quoted by CalcioNapoli.

“He achieved important victories such as the direct clash in Rome . Then came the final shot mentally tired.

“The match against Verona was the last blow to be given and the demerits belong to Napoli. Failure to achieve the goal cannot be given to the opponent who has respected the values ​​of the sport. Napoli had a mental block in the last game.

“I know Spalletti well , but I’ve never had him as a coach. The Napoli squad was not inferior to those of Inter and Juve and could have fought for the Scudetto. Osimhen ? He could score like Lukaku and Ronaldo.”