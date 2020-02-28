Former Manchester United Star Congratulates Ighalo on Debut Goal

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand has congratulated Odion Ighalo for scoring his first goal for the club during Thursday’s 5-0 win against Club Brugge in the UEFA Europa League.

Ighalo was afforded his first start in a United shirt and played a key role in their emphatic home win as the Old Trafford outfit secured a round of 16 berth against the Blue-Black.

The former Super Eagles striker who arrived United from Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua on transfer deadline day, played for the duration of the match and scored in the 34th minute to open his goal account for the club.

He becomes the first Nigerian to score for the side in the process.

Reacting to the goal, Ferdinand wrote on his verified Twitter handle: “Congrats @ighalojude Special moment for you & your family!”

Congrats @ighalojude

Special moment for you & your family! 👌🏽 https://t.co/W3pXp8WV2h — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) February 27, 2020

Bruno Fernandes netted United’s opener from the penalty spot on 27 minutes while Scott McTominay made it 3-0 in the 41st minute before Fred netted the fourth and fifth goals in the 82nd and 90th minutes respectively.

Ighalo, who made his fourth appearance on the night,will hope to put in another impressive performance when Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s men take on Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.