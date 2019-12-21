Former Manchester United defender Diagnosed with Heart condition

Ajax midfielder Daley Blind has been diagnosed with inflammation of the heart muscle, the club has announced.

Blind, a Dutch International suffered from dizziness in Ajax’s Champions League defeat against Valencia on December 10.

Although the Defender completed that game, he has not played since and was last week ruled out of his club’s remaining matches in 2019.

Ajax have now confirmed Blind will remain in Amsterdam to continue his recovery when the team travels to Qatar for a mid-season training camp.

Ajax’s statement:

“Daley Blind has been diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation,” read a statement from the Dutch champions. “The central defender has undergone extensive medical examination in recent days, following the dizziness that briefly bothered him during the Ajax – Valencia match.

“It was then decided to place a subcutaneous ICD on Blind, a device that is applied under the skin. As a result of this operation, which took place yesterday [Friday], the 29-year-old international will not start the training camp at the beginning of January but will continue to work on his recovery in Amsterdam.”

Blind posted a video on social media in reaction to the situation: