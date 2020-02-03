Former Manchester United Defender Backs Ighalo to Succeed

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has backed Odion Ighalo to deliver good performances for Manchester United.

Ighalo joined Manchester United on deadline day in the January Transfer window on a six months loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua.

The player had since arrived England and will resume training with the rest of the squad on Monday.

Speaking to journalists on the arrival of Ighalo, Stam who won the premier league title with United said the player has nothing to lose and should play with out pressure.

The Dutch legend added that he’s confident the former Nigerian international will deliver the good for the Club.

“He’s got nothing to lose because nobody thought he would be a United player.

“United have the confidence in him. We’re all a bit surprised, but he can just go in there and do his thing. We all want to see United get back up there.”

“He’s now playing with better players than he was at Watford, so he will get more opportunities to score than at Watford.”

“I’m sure he’s got the ability. He wasn’t their first choice, but you assume people have seen him and trust what he can bring,” He concluded.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah Unlucky Against Akwa Ibom – Okagbue

FC Ifeanyi Ubah, boss Uche Okagbue says his team’s inability to pick up maximum points against Akwa United was due to hard luck.

The Anambra Warriors played out a goalless draw with their guests in Sunday’s match day 18 of the 2019/2020 Nigeria professional football league season.

The hosts wasted several chances and also failed to beat Akwa United’s goalkeeper Jean Efala who was named man of the match after terrific saves.

In his post-match presser Okagbue praised team’s performance and refused to blame his players for failing to take their chances in what was a “winnable game”.

“Akwa side is a very good side. We don’t need to blame anybody. It is not a must that you win every match you play. The boys played very well. They did everything they could. It was just unlucky,” Okagbue told reporters.

Okagbue is already looking ahead to their next league fixture, though and is convinced victory is attainable.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah have been poor travelers in the league this campaign, picking a single point from a possible 27.

They now face the arduous task of a trip to Akure, where they’ll face Sunshine Stars in their next league fixture.

With just a point from their road trips this half of the season, the club away to Sunshine Stars in their next engagement and the team manager says they are expecting to harvest points from it.

“We will prepare normal and go and try our best and I believe we will get something there.” He concluded.