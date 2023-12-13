Former Manchester United and Ivorian Star Among Players Suspended by Besiktas

Ivory Coast International, Eric Bailly is facing a sudden exit from Besiktas, being among five players excluded from the squad only 98 days after joining the Turkish club.
Besiktas attributed their decision to exclude Bailly as well as Vincent Aboubakar, Valentin Rosier, Rachid Ghezzal, and Jean Onana from the team to poor performance and issues within the squad.
The CB had previously transferred from Manchester United to Besiktas in search of more playing time after a loan spell at Marseille.
However, injuries limited his appearances, and he exits with minimal game time.
Adding to the turmoil, an agent involved in Bailly’s move bizarrely claimed to have placed a curse on him due to a dispute over money.
The agent allegedly sent threatening messages, claiming to have cursed Bailly, who faced difficult moments on the field, including conceding penalties and handballs in games.
The issue has been reported to the club and may involve Fifa, as it concerns agents.