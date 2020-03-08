Former Liverpool Man Describes Ighalo as Perfect for Manchester United

Former England international Jamie Redknapp has described Odion Ighalo as a perfect signing for Manchester United following his impressive performance in recent weeks.

Ighalo arrived Manchester United from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua back in January and has hit the ground running almost immediate, scoring three goals from two starts for the club so far.

His latest goals came in the English Fa cup fifth round success over Derby County on Thursday and Redknapp who was speaking ahead of the Manchester derby showdown believed Ighalo has settled at the pretty well.

“Brilliant signing,” Redknapp said. “There was no doubting his ability. Even at Watford he showed glimpses and Ole obviously knew him, so they’re inspired signings and they’re the ones you want.”

The former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder added that the player’s latest heroic will give him the needed confidence ahead of the game.

“If you’re building a team for the future, you’re not going to put Ighalo in it for the next five years but right now, as a stop gap with Marcus Rashford injured, Ole needed somebody to come in and make a difference and against Derby he was fantastic and took his second goal extremely well.

“And that will give him a lot of confidence. Even if he doesn’t start, to come off the bench and make a difference, that’s what you need as a manager.” He concluded.