Former Inter Milan Striker Obafemi Martins reveals Worst Defeat of his Career

Obafemi Martins was a sensation at Inter Milan where he played 88 league games and scored 28 goals between 2001 and 2006.

Martins who joined the Nerazzurri as a 17 year-old was as ruthless in front of goal as he was self-critical and admits once he stayed in for two weeks because the team lost a game.

The former Nigeria international won a league double in with Inter in 2005-06 and that season scored 13 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions; his most successful season at the club.

But it wasn’t always fun and celebration the 35 year-old told www.brila.net and said he can be a very sore loser.

“I remember back in Italy against AC Milan, we lost that derby. I was soo sad I couldn’t leave the house for 2 weeks because we lost,” said the forward.

“I was thinking about the game, I wanted to get back on the pitch and score to wipe the memories of that defeat.”