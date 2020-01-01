Former Flying Eagles Goalie Oremade explains decision to leave Kwara United

Former Nigeria U20 goalkeeper Wale Oremade said his decision to leave Kwara United was based on the need to grow.

Oremade left Kwara United before the commencement of the 2018/19 NNL season after a year with the club.

He has since joined up with Go Round, after the Port Harcourt side were relegated from the NPFL last term.

The 19 year-old told www.brila.net that he was trying new challenges and it was necessary in Nigeria.

“I decided to leave Kwara; it was a personal decision that I felt was important at the time,” said Oremade.

“In Nigeria football you must ready to embrace new challenges; try new things and take steps that are good for your career.”