Former Fiorentina midfielder Obodo reveals second Kidnapping Ordeal

Former Nigeria Midfielder Christian Obodo has revealed his ordeal at the hands of kidnappers, who locked him up in a car trunk for four hours and drove him into the bush.

Obodo was eventually released by his abductors on the same day (Sunday), but the former footballer said he was robbed of his possessions.

The kidnappers also stole money from his ATM card before he was allowed to drive home late in the night.

‘It was really discomforting; being locked up four hours in the car boot and in the heat.

‘The kidnappers were even telling me about how they lost money for placing bets on Nigeria to score in the second half.

‘They didn’t hurt me or intimidate me because honestly I can’t understand the reason for anyone to want to put me through this sort of thing over again,’ he said in a telephone interview on Brila FM.

Obodo, who played in the Serie A for Fiorentina and Perugia, also said he could contemplate relocating.

He was first kidnapped in June, 2012 while on his way to church at Effurun, near Warri.