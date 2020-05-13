Former Eagles Forward Slams NFF Over Poor Relationship with Ex Footballers

The NFF has been accused of denying Ex national team players the opportunity to work with the Federation and contribute to the development of football in the Country according to former Striker Benedict Akwuegbu.

Akwuegbu accused the current leadership of the NFF of selective association with a specific group of ex footballers.

The former striker who retired from international football in 2005 earned 30 caps for Nigeria.

In a chat with footballlive, Akwuegbu said, “After serving the country for 19 years, I’ve not been recognised by the NFF.”

“I was so good to them (NFF) during my playing days, so why is it that now that I’m no longer playing, they don’t take me along, invite me to anything they are doing – but such is life.”

“They should try to carry other players along. It would be a good thing for them to recognise and give other ex players a chance. At least, they are giving other ones a chance, let them balance it,” he said.