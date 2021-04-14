Former Club Owner insists Alex Iwobi Not good Enough for Everton

Alex Iwobi may not be good enough for Everton’s UEFA Champions League ambitions, former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has argued.

Iwobi joined Everton from Arsenal for about £28 million back in 2019 and has made 61 appearances, but scored just 4 goals.

On Monday, the 24 year-old came off the bench in the PL match against Brighton, however his performance didn’t convince many as the sides settled for a share of the spoils in a goalless draw.

Analyzing the Nigerian’s Toffees career, Simon Jordan, who was Chairman of Crystal Palace until 2010, described it as uninspiring.

“Explain me through how Alex Iwobi, with due respect to him as an individual, is an enhancement that basically takes you to a level where you’re competing with the signings that the other clubs are making,” said Simon on talkSport.

Everton currently sit 8 on the table, six points behind 5th placed Chelsea and with a game in hand.

🤔 “Explain to me how Alex Iwobi enhances Everton’s #UCL hopes.” 💰 “Sigurdsson, £50m on a player that doesn’t interest any other top 6 clubs.” Simon Jordan doesn’t believe that #EFC’s players are of Champions League quality… pic.twitter.com/ItsHWzo82m — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 13, 2021

The former Club owner insists Carlo Ancelotti’s squad will struggle to break into the top four bracket, suggesting a overhaul.