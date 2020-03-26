Former Chelsea Star brands Debut Real Madrid Season “Rubbish”

Belgian Forward Eden Hazard in Spanish Capital have branded his first season with Real Madrid as “Rubbish” , but he’s hoping to turn things around next season.

Hazard expressed his displeasure with his current situation Spain after his first season didn’t go as planned, but he has also asked for some patient from club faithfuls.

Hazard joined Los Blanco from Chelsea back in July 2019 for a fee in the region of 100 million pounds and many expect him to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo who was sold to Juventus a season earlier.

The 29 year old has not only struggled with fitness, he has struggled to recapture his best for at Chelsea that made the Spanish giants splashed a a whopping 100 million pounds on him.

The Belgian Captain has now admitted that he’s below his usual standard, but hoping to justify the investment of the club next season.

“My first season at Real has been rubbish, but everything doesn’t have to be thrown away. It was a season to adapt.”

“I’ll be judged on the second season. It’s up to me to be in good shape next year,” He said.

Meanwhile the former Lille of France forward has undergo a successful surgery on his injured ankle in the United States and he’s expected to continue his rehabilitation in the Spanish capital in coming days.

Hazard who made 15 appearances for Real Madrid in his first season, scoring once and providing an assist.