Former Chelsea man Marks Return to Action Seven months after Injury almost Ended his Career

Victor Moses returned to action for the first time in seven months, when he made a competitive appearance for Spartak Moscow in the Premier Liga game against Akhmat Grozny on Saturday.
Moses was named on the bench in Spartak’s previous game, but, was handed minutes eventually, in Saturday’s home game against Grozny.
The 32 year-old was introduced in the final twenty-nine minutes of the match which ended goalless.
After the game, the former Chelsea man shared his delight to return after that lengthy spell.
He tweeted:
Difficult game today but a well earned point. On a personal note delighted to return to the team today after 7 months out. Thanks to everyone who’s supported me to get back on the pitch 🙏🏾
— Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) April 1, 2023