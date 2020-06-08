Former Chelsea and Ivory Coast Star Predicts Massive Future for Osimhen

Former Chelsea attacker Salomon Kalou has described OSC Lille forward Victor Osimhen as a model attacker and predicted good future for the Nigeria international.

Osimhen has enjoyed great plaudits following his impressive season with Christopher Galtier’s side that saw him score 18 goals and making six assists in 38 games in all competitions.

The 21-year-old striker was voted Lille’s best player of the 2019/20 Ligue 1 season, and Kalou, who also played for Lille described the Nigerian as a magnificent player.

“There is the revelation, Victor Osimhen. He is very powerful, very fast and in addition he is skillful at the head and in front of the goal. He is a model attacker. He impresses me a lot.”

Lille owner, Gerard Lopez says the club has received offers for Osimhen but warned it will take about £70m to sign him. Chelsea, Tottenham, Napoli and Newcastle have been linked with the striker.