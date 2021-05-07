Former Charleroi Coach believes Osimhen is on course to become World Class

Victor Ohkani
Mario Notaro pictured during the 2018 - 2019 season photo shoot of Sporting Charleroi.(Photo by Frederic Sierakowski/Isosport via Getty Images)

Former Sporting Charleroi coach, Mario Notaro said he’s confident SSC Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has the ability to become a top player in the world.

Notaro, who managed Osimhen at Charleroi noted that the Forward has an incredible quality beyond his age.

 

Recall that the Striker scored 20 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for Charleroi before moving to Lille in Ligue 1.

 

Osimhen then made a summer move from Lille to SSC Napoli for a club record €70 million.

 

So far this season, in 26 appearances across all competitions for Napoli, the Nigerian has scored just 8 goals.

 

Whilst his performance has come under scrutiny at the Serie A club, the 22 year-old is hoping to shake off a difficult start to life in Naples.

