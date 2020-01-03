Former Celtic FC Defender Efe Ambrose eyes Return to Scotland

Nigerian center Back Efe Ambrose is about to make a return to Scottish football following Livingston’s reported interest in him.

Ambrose has been without a club following his release from Derby County in the summer and has been keeping fit by training with his former team, Kaduna United.

The 31-year-old, who joined Derby County in February 2019, left the Championship side at the end of the 2018-19 season, but failed to make a single appearance.

According to the Daily Record, Livingston are keen to strengthen their backline in the January transfer window and boss Gary Holt wants to land the Nigerian.

Ambrose had spells with Celtic where he made 113 appearances scoring five goals and won four league titles, one Scottish Cup and one League Cup.

He also had a stint with Hibernian where he won the Scottish Championship player of the month award for March 2017.

The 2013 AFCON winner made his Super Eagles debut in 2008 and had 51 appearances with four goals to his name.