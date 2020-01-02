Former AS Monaco Midfielder urges Osimhen to extend Lille Stay

Tunde Williams
VALENCIA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 05: Victor Osimhen of Lille OSC celebrates his side's first goal during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Valencia CF and Lille OSC at Estadio Mestalla on November 5, 2019 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images)

Former AS Monaco midfielder Haruna Lukman has advised Victor Osimhen to remain at Lille amidst reports linking him away from the club.

Osimhen has enjoyed a memorable start to life in France and has been a subject of speculation from a host of clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona.

 

“My advice for him is to stay in the French Ligue and play one or two years, which will be very good for him,” said Lukman.

 

“He should not think about the money, the money would come, he should just stay focused and be wise, when the time comes, he should move. But for now, he should stay in the French Ligue, to be a better striker, it starts from the French Ligue.”

 

“By the time he stays for one or two years, his transfer value would have increased,” he concluded.

 

Haruna scored three goals for Monaco in 44 appearances, before joining Dynamo Kyiv in 2011.

