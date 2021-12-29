Former Al Ahly coach Peseiro considered for Super Eagles Permanent role

The Nigeria Football Federation will consider the appointment of Jose Vitor dos Santos Peseiro as Super Eagles coach.

Peseiro, 61, will replace Gernot Rohr as the substantive Coach of the three times African champions, but isn’t expected to resume until after the Africa Cup of Nations.

He has previous work experience in Africa, with a three-month stint at Al Ahly in 2016, but has also coached the Saudi Arabia and Venezuela national teams as well as FC Porto and Sporting CP.

Peseiro’s proposed appointment was put forward during an Executive committee meeting of the NFF, Wednesday, and confirmed in a communique.

It read in part:

After careful consideration of a memo presented by Chairman of the Technical and Development Sub-Committee, the Executive Committee endorsed a proposal for the appointment of Mr Jose Peseiro as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles, following the end to the relationship with Mr Gernot Rohr.

However, the Committee resolved that Mr Augustine Eguavoen, named the interim Head Coach, will lead the Super Eagles to the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon with Mr Peseiro only playing the role of Observer.

It was unanimously agreed that the AFCON is a good avenue for Mr Peseiro to launch a working relationship with Mr Eguavoen, who will revert to his role as Technical Director (hence Mr Peseiro’s immediate boss) after the AFCON.

Nigeria will play its first game at the AFCON on January 11 against Egypt.