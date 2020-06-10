Former Ajax Star Finidi Accuses Top European Leagues, Clubs of Racism

Former Nigerian international Finidi George has appealed to the media to help expose the discrimination against black coaches in the world of football.

Finidi George made this known while reacting to Dwight Yorke’s revelations on how he was overlooked by Aston Villa where he spent nine years as a player and scored 73 goals in 231 games.

The Former Ajax and Real Betis winger said black coaches don’t get opportunities to work for top teams in Europe because of racism.

He added that ex internationals are also struggling to get national team job back home of lack of trust from administrators.

“That’s the bitter truth about racism.I’ll want to appeal to you guys to push for our brothers.

“We don’t even have a chance in Europe and we’re struggling in our country because our administrators don’t know what blacks go through in the diaspora. You guys have the power to change things with such article of Dwight Yorke. I rest my case,” Finidi said in a social media forum NSM.

Finidi earned 62 caps for Nigeria and won the 1994 AFCON In Tunisia. He represented Nigeria in two FIFA World Cups, 1994 and 1998.

In the former, held in the United States, as the national team won their group and exited in the round of 16 against eventual finalists Italy, he scored against Greece in a 2–0 win.

He also has a UEFA license in coaching.