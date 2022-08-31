Forgotten Super Eagles Maja returns to England

Josh Maja will join Birmingham this season on a permanent move from Girondins Bordeaux.

Maja, who joined Bordeaux from Sunderland in 2019, had also played on loan at Fulham and Stoke City in that time.

The Forward is now set to make a return to England, where his career started following a disappointing time with the French club.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Birmingham City are set to complete an important signing: official bid now submitted for Josh Maja, talent from Bordeaux with five year deal agreed.

Maja will fly to England tonight in order to complete medical tests as first thing in the morning.

The 23 year-old Nigeria International made 53 league appearances and scored 10 goals for the Bordeaux.