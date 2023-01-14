Forest to Cope without Awoniyi when Foxes visit City Ground

Nottingham Forest will be without in form striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, when they welcome Leicester City to the City Ground stadium this weekend.

Awoniyi has been ruled out with an injury he sustained in Forests’ last Premier League game against Southampton at St. Mary’s.

Forest and Leicester City are hoping to best the drop this season, with both teams in quite similar run of form.

Both have picked 17points from 18 games in the league, but Leicester have managed one more win than their host.

However 13th placed Leicester are on a three game rot, Forest (15th) have a win, draw and have lost one in their last three games.

Speaking about his team’s readiness for the game, Forest boss Steve Cooper highlighted they’ll have to cope in the Absence of Awoniyi, who is currently the side’s top scorer in the League.

“Taiwo didn’t make it for this one(against Leicester City),” Cooper was quoted by Nottingham Post.

“We’re working away with him for the weekend. We’ve got our fingers crossed on that one.”

Taiwo Awoniyi, 25, has scored four times in 16 league appearances so far for the newly promoted side.