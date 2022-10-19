Forest still winless, Awoniyi handed cameo against Brighton

Nottingham Forest are now winless in Eight games following Tuesday’s goalless result against Brighton at the Amex.
Forest were second best on the night against Brighton who were searching for their first win under new Manager, Roberto De Zerbi.
The Forest defence was peppered on one end while the attack were kept at bay and failed to register a shot on target for the duration of the game.
Under fire Forest boss Steve Cooper left both his Nigerian Forwards, Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo Awoniyi on the bench from the start.
Opta relegation probability % after tonight's games:
20. Leicester – 𝟮𝟰.𝟱𝟭%
19. Nottingham Forest – 𝟴𝟰.𝟴𝟱%
18. Southampton – 𝟰𝟰.𝟭𝟵%
17. Aston Villa – 𝟵.𝟱𝟲%
16. Leeds – 𝟭𝟯.𝟬𝟮%
15. Wolves – 𝟮𝟳.𝟲𝟲%
— Squawka (@Squawka) October 18, 2022