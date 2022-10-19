Forest still winless, Awoniyi handed cameo against Brighton

By
Adebanjo
-
0
88
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Loic Bade (3L), Serge Aurier and Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest inspect the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest at American Express Community Stadium on October 18, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest are now winless in Eight games following Tuesday’s goalless result against Brighton at the Amex.

Forest were second best on the night against Brighton who were searching for their first win under new Manager, Roberto De Zerbi.

The Forest defence was peppered on one end while the attack were kept at bay and failed to register a shot on target for the duration of the game.

Under fire Forest boss Steve Cooper left both his Nigerian Forwards, Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo Awoniyi on the bench from the start.

However, he did call Awoniyi off the dugout in the final six minutes of the encounter, but it did little to improve the team’s performance.

The point though lifted the newly promoted side off the base of the standings, having played a game more than Leicester City.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here