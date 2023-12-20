Forest Sacks Cooper, Awoniyi Bids Farewell in Emotional Post

Taiwo Awoniyi
Taiwo Awoniyi and Nottingham Forest Manager Steve Cooper celebrate after the team's victory during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Taiwo Awoniyi has bid farewell to Steve Cooper, following Nottingham Forest’s announcement of a change in management.

Cooper, who oversaw the Club’s promotion to the Premier League last season had been in charge since 2021.

 

He signed off on the signings of Awoniyi and the duo of Emmanuel Dennis and Ola Aina in a shopping spree last summer.

 

 

Forest scrapped through to maintain their PL status, but this season has been a constant struggle with the results coupled with injuries to key players.

 

 

Currently on spot above the relegation zone, Forest have lost five of their last six Premier League games, picking a single point.

In an Instagram post, Tuesday, Taiwo Awoniyi shared a picture of himself with Cooper, with a thoughtful message for the now sacked Welsh man.

His post read:

“Thank you for helping me make my big dream come true and bringing out the best in me. All the very best Gaffer”

Taiwo Awoniyi
Forest announced the sack of Cooper on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, it is has been reported by several British news outlet that Forest are set to name Nuno Espirito Santo as their new Manager.

 

The Sao Tome and Principe-born Manager was formerly in charge of Wolves and Tottenham before he joined Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

The 49 year-old is touted as the front runner for the Forest job and is due in England to have talks with the club.

