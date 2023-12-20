Forest Sacks Cooper, Awoniyi Bids Farewell in Emotional Post

Taiwo Awoniyi has bid farewell to Steve Cooper, following Nottingham Forest’s announcement of a change in management.
Cooper, who oversaw the Club’s promotion to the Premier League last season had been in charge since 2021.
He signed off on the signings of Awoniyi and the duo of Emmanuel Dennis and Ola Aina in a shopping spree last summer.
Forest scrapped through to maintain their PL status, but this season has been a constant struggle with the results coupled with injuries to key players.
Currently on spot above the relegation zone, Forest have lost five of their last six Premier League games, picking a single point.
In an Instagram post, Tuesday, Taiwo Awoniyi shared a picture of himself with Cooper, with a thoughtful message for the now sacked Welsh man.
His post read:
“Thank you for helping me make my big dream come true and bringing out the best in me. All the very best Gaffer”
Meanwhile, it is has been reported by several British news outlet that Forest are set to name Nuno Espirito Santo as their new Manager.