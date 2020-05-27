Foreign based Players don’t respect local Coaches – Ilechukwu

Heartland FC head coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu has disclosed that foreign based players don’t give enough respect to local coaches.

Ilechukwu worked as assistant to Imama Amapakabo and Kennedy Boboye during their time in the national U-23 team, but the Dream Team failed to qualify for 2021 summer Olympics under the watch.

He disclosed to footballlive.ng that the foreign based players in the squad at the time gave the technical crew serious headache.

The experience manager claimed the players didn’t respect the coaches and they hardly take instructions.

“Most foreign players don’t respect local coaches, they want to do their own thing,” Ilechukwu said.

“Most are brought into the team late even if the Coach had been training with home based players.”

Ilechukwu, Imama Amapakabo and Kennedy Boboye had since being released by the Nigeria Football Federation after the team’s dismal performance at the 2019 U-23 Afcon in Egypt.