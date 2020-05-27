Footballers are not Illiterates – Ehiosun

Super Eagles forward Ekigho Ehiosun has called for the society to not view footballers as illiterates.

Ehiosun made the statement while speaking to footballlive.ng and insists that it is an unfair assessment hence putting a bad label on soccer stars.

The Striker, who banged in the goals in two spells for Samsunspor in Turkey went on to cite Brazilian sensation, Ronaldo Nazario de Lima as his inspiration, while also reserving words of praise for Obafemi Akinwunmi Martins, who he played alongside in the Green and White.