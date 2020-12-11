Folarin Balogun nets second European goal for Arsenal

Arsenal's English striker Folarin Balogun (R) celebrates with teammates after he scores his team's fourth goal during the UEFA Europa League 1st round Group B football match between Dundalk and Arsenal at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on December 10, 2020. (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP) (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Folarin Balogun scored his second goal for Arsenal in this season Europa League group phase on Thursday.

Balogun, 19, was amongst the scorers as Arsenal maintained their one hundred percent record win a 4 – 2 win over Dundalk in the final Group B fixture.

 

The Forward scored 20 minutes after coming off the bench to replace Edward Nketiah.

 

He also assisted Arsenal’s third goal scored by fellow academy graduate, Joe Willock.

 

Edward Nketiah and Mohamed Elneny scored the first and second goals for Mikel Arteta’s men in the 10th and 18th minutes respectively.

 

The success at Dundalk made it six wins out of six games for the Gunners in Group B and qualified for the knockout phase as Group winners with 18 points, 8 more than second placed Molde.

