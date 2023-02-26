Flying Now! Nigeria Coasts into U20 AFCON Quarter-finals

Goals from 18 year-old Samson Lawal and 19 year-old Ibrahim Mohammad secured all three points for Nigeria against Mozambique, in their final group A at the U20 Africa Cup of Nations.
The encounter, one of huge implications for both teams, held at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia on Saturday, and was Nigeria lived up to their pre-game favorites tag against the stubborn Mozambique team.
Although Ladan Bosso’s team had not quiet impressed at the competition, the two first half goals showed a different side to the Flying Eagles.
Goals in the 33rd and 41st minutes demoralized Mozambique as they struggled to break down the solid backline of the Eagles that have conceded just once in Egypt.
The Flying Eagles are quarter-finals bound with a comfortable victory against Mozambique
