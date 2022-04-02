Flamingos Coach Olowookere names Players for World Cup qualifiers against Egypt

Nigeria’s bid to reach it’s sixth U17 FIFA Women’s World Cup continues later this month when the Flamingos take on Egypt in a two-legged third round qualifying tie.
The Flamingos beat their DR Congo counterparts 8-0 on aggregate to book a spot in the penultimate round of the African qualifying tournament.
On Saturday, the NFF announced that head Coach Bankole Olowookere has invited 25 players for the games due to hold on April 17 in Abuja while the second leg comes up three days later in Cairo.
Among the players handed a recall by Olowookere are Opeyemi Ajakaiye, who has three goals in the qualifiers as well as Tumininu Adeshina and Anastasia Atume.
The Full List
Goalkeepers: Faith Omilana; Linda Jiwuaku; Jessica Chikamso; Doris Ohia.
Defenders: Blessing Sunday; Comfort Folorunsho; Tumininu Adeshina; Mamusoz Edafe; Olamide Oyinlola; Miracle Usani; Confidence Nwoha; Kemi Soremekun.
Midfielders: Blessing Emmanuel; Taiwo Afolabi; Chidera Okenwa; Aminat Bello; Joy Igbokwe.