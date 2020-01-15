Five Nigerian Players to Watch in 2020

Nigeria is a West African nation that excels in different sports including athletics and football.

It has competed in several World Cups and Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. Nigeria has many legendary footballers including Patrick Odegbami, Sunday Oliseh, and Stephen Keshi.

Punters who wager on Betway can get the latest sports news about any footballer.

The following are five top Nigerian footballers you need to watch in 2020.

1. Kelechi Iheanacho

Kelechi is a talented striker who plays for Leicester City. He didn’t have a successful 2018/2019 season as he missed a spot in the Super Eagles team that competed in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The England forward started in nine matches last season and scored two goals in 35 games.

Kelechi scored twice in Leicester’s pre-season tour. He has a promising future in the club and he might be added to the next Super Eagles squad.

2. Leon Balogun

Leon played for Mainz 05 for several seasons before he joined Brighton and Hove Albion. Even so, his performance has significantly dropped on the England side.

He is facing stiff competition from Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk.

The Nigerian footballer debuted for Brighton last season in a match against Manchester United.

The Nigerian footballer debuted for Brighton last season in a match against Manchester United.

Leon plays as a defender for Super Eagles. He missed out in the 2019 AFCON tournament after the coach picked Kenneth Omeruo and William Troost-Ekong.

He thrilled Brighton fans in March last year when he scored 25 seconds after coming on. He helped Brighton and Hove Albion defeat Crystal Palace 3-1.

3. Alex Iwobi

Alex is a former Arsenal FC forward who placed a vital role in the Super Eagle’s progress in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

But, some Nigerian supporters criticized Alex for not being in top form in the tournament.

He shocked many English Premier League fans when he joined Everton on transfer deadline day.

Alex is optimistic that he will get more playtime with Everton. He missed out on the six-preseason games that Arsenal played last year.

4. Tammy Abraham

Tammy is a 21 years old Nigerian footballer that spend several seasons in Aston Villa, Bristol City, and Swansea City before he moved to Chelsea.

He scored more than 50 goals for the three English clubs. He is contending for Chelsea’s first-choice striker with Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud.

5. Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen plays for Lille. He started scoring for the French side shortly after leaving Charleroi FC.

Victor has made 18 appearances for Lille and has scored 10 goals so far.

He is among the top young footballers in Ligue 1.

Liverpool and Newcastle are interested in signing Victor this year. He might move to the Premier League in summer.

Nigeria is renowned for its prowess in soccer and athletics. It competes in regional and international sports competitions.

Some Nigerian players play in the English Premier League and other top football leagues.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Leon Balogun, Alex Iwobi, Tammy Abraham and Victor Osimhen are talented footballers that should be watched this year.