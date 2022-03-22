Fitness concerns for Lookman ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Ghana

Ademola Lookman warms up ahead of the UEFA Conference League Round of 16 Leg Two match between Stade Rennes and Leicester City at Roazhon Park. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Leicester and Nigeria winger Ademola Lookman is racing against time to be fit for Nigeria’s crunch world cup doubleheader against Ghana this week.

Lookman was omitted from Leicester’s matchday squad against Brentford at the weekend and Manager Brendan Rodgers alluded that the former England U20 international was out due due to an illness.

 

In his last appearance for the club, the Youngster was introduced off the bench after 12 minutes in the UEFA Europa Conference League, but was then replaced with 12 minutes to go, sparking initial concerns of his fitness.

 

Lookman is expected to hit the Nigeria camp before the team departs for Kumasi, but his club teammate Kelechi Iheanacho arrived Monday after the weekend game against Brentford.

