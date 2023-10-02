Fisayo Dele-Bashiru Invited for Saudi Arabia, Mozambique Friendlies

Nigeria’s preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers have begun in earnest with the invitation of a 23-man squad for this month’s international friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique in Portimão.
On Monday, the Nigeria FA published the list of players invited by Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro.
The Portuguese, who’d return to face his former team, the Green Falcons, handed a first-time invitation to Hatayaspor midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.
22 year-old Fisayo joined the Turkish club as a free agent this summer and has been an important player for the side.
He has made 7 league appearances, scored 4goals and registered 2 assists.
The Manchester City academy product is the only new face on the list, while Alex Iwobi, Terem Moffi, Kenneth Omeruo and Bright Osayi-Samuel all make a return after they were left out of Nigeria’s last official game.
Meanwhile, the October 13th and 16th friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique precedes November’s World Cup qualifiers.
In the qualifiers, Nigeria will open their campaign with a game against Lesotho on November 17th, in Uyo. Four days later (Nov. 21st) the team will play Zimbabwe.