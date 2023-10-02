Fisayo Dele-Bashiru Invited for Saudi Arabia, Mozambique Friendlies

By
Adebanjo
-
0
44
Jose Peseiro, Super Eagles, Calvin Bassey
Jose Peseiro talks with Calvin Bassey during the International Friendly match between Portugal and Nigeria at Estadio Jose Alvalade.. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Nigeria’s preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers have begun in earnest with the invitation of a 23-man squad for this month’s international friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique in Portimão.

On Monday, the Nigeria FA published the list of players invited by Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro.

The Portuguese, who’d return to face his former team, the Green Falcons, handed a first-time invitation to Hatayaspor midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

22 year-old Fisayo joined the Turkish club as a free agent this summer and has been an important player for the side.

He has made 7 league appearances, scored 4goals and registered 2 assists.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru joined Hatayaspor as a free agent after his contract expired with Sheffield Wednesday. Photo | IG (fisayodele6_)

The Manchester City academy product is the only new face on the list, while Alex Iwobi, Terem Moffi, Kenneth Omeruo and Bright Osayi-Samuel all make a return after they were left out of Nigeria’s last official game.

Meanwhile, the October 13th and 16th friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique precedes November’s World Cup qualifiers.

In the qualifiers, Nigeria will open their campaign with a game against Lesotho on November 17th, in Uyo. Four days later (Nov. 21st) the team will play Zimbabwe.

 

 

Full list of 23 Players Invited

Goalkeepers:
Francis Uzoho, Olorunleke Ojo, Adebayo Adeleye

Defenders:
Olaoluwa Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Jordan Torunarigha Kenneth, Omeruo, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Jamilu Collins, Bruno Onyemaechi

Midfielders:
Wilfred Ndidi, Raphael Onyedika, Joe Ayodele-Aribo, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Forwards:

Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, Taiwo Awoniyi, Terem Moffi, Victor Boniface.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here