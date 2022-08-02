First pictures of Awaziem in Hadjuk Split training

Chidozie Awaziem says he’s ready to give his best and help HNK Hadjuk Split achieve their target.

The defender signed for HNK Hadjuk Split on a season-long loan from Boavista with the option to make the deal permanent.

Speaking on his arrival at the Club, Awaziem said, he’s ready to do whatever it takes, to succeed with the team.

“I know that Split is a beautiful city and that the fans are very passionate and love football,” he told the club media.

“I love football too, so we’re very much alike in that. I came to Split to do my best and to meet our goals.”

The defender who started his football career at NPFL club, El-Kanemi, is yet to enjoyed stability since moving to Europe.

He has had spell at FC Porto, Bursaspor, Nantes, Rizespor, Leganes, Alanyaspor and finally Boavista.