Fiorentina 2-1 Torino: Two defeats in two for Ola Aina and Co

Jose' Maria Callejon battles for the ball with Ola Aina during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and Torino FC at Stadio Artemio Franchi. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Torino suffered another league defeat, 2-1 Il Toro lost at home to Fiorentina and are now without a point in two games.

In their second Serie A game, Torino were found wanting, falling two goals behind and only a consolation goal from Simone Verdi made it look a decent encounter.
Nigerian DF Ola Aina started the game and was on until the 81st minute. He got more of an attacking responsibility on the day.
Aina was deployed in a 3-4-1-2 formation as a LWB and his abilities were evident.
The Nigerian had 25 touches, pressed well and won two interceptions. He contributed to the team’s attacking transitions, 5 times he made incursions into the opposition’s final third.
On the defensive end, he made 1 clearance and won an aerial duel.
Ivan Juric’s men now have early relegation worries as they dropped to 18th in the league.

 

They’ll get their chance to go again and will be favorites against newly promoted Salernitana.

