Fiorentina 2-1 Torino: Two defeats in two for Ola Aina and Co

Torino suffered another league defeat, 2-1 Il Toro lost at home to Fiorentina and are now without a point in two games.
In their second Serie A game, Torino were found wanting, falling two goals behind and only a consolation goal from Simone Verdi made it look a decent encounter.
Nigerian DF Ola Aina started the game and was on until the 81st minute. He got more of an attacking responsibility on the day.
Aina was deployed in a 3-4-1-2 formation as a LWB and his abilities were evident.
The Nigerian had 25 touches, pressed well and won two interceptions. He contributed to the team’s attacking transitions, 5 times he made incursions into the opposition’s final third.
On the defensive end, he made 1 clearance and won an aerial duel.
Ivan Juric’s men now have early relegation worries as they dropped to 18th in the league.