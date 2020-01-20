Finidi George Worried for African Players over AFCON 2021 Date Change

Former Nigerian Winger Finidi George says the decision of the Confederation of African Football to review the African Cup of Nations back to January might affect the chances of African players moving to big teams in the future.

The 2019 African Cup of Nations was held in June-July for the first time in the history of the competition, however CAF have now decided to hold the 2021 African Cup of Nations in January-February due to poor weather conditions in Cameroon in the summer.

However former Nigerian winger Finidi George has now backed the claims of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who believes moving the tournament back to January when European leagues are on will be catastrophic.

The former Real Betis winger added that the departure of African players from their Clubs in January will surely invite new problems between clubs and country.

“It’s good but I think it’s going to obstruct the European calendar a bit,” George told Goal.

“We had that before and we had lots of complaints and now they are going back to the former arrangement which is certainly not good news for European teams.

“I don’t know how they will take that because we have a lot of African players in Europe and if most of them will leave for [the] Nations Cup – that will create some problems. However, they should be able to figure it out.

“These players are getting well paid and if they are leaving in January when most clubs are struggling or trying to win a league. That will be a problem.” Finidi concluded.

Finidi George was part of the Nigerian team that won the tournament in Tunisia back in 1994 and also helped the Super Eagles to a second place during the 2000 editions.

Onome Ebi Rules Out Move to Spain

Super Falcons defender Onome Ebi has ruled out the possibility of joining the growing Nigerian contingent in the Spanish women’s football league.

The Spanish league has become the new home for Nigerian players with over seven player including Asisat Oshoala, Rita Chikwelu, who are some of the notable names plying their trade in Spain.

When quizzed if she will be interested in joining her national teammates in Spain, Ebi responded by ruling out the possibility and maintained she is happy in China.

“It’s a good thing that our players are playing at the highest level and the Spanish league is a strong league as well.

Asisat and other players are doing well in the league, but for me , I’m happy in China and enjoying every bit of my time there “. She told footballlive.

The 36 year-old defender currently plays for Henan Huishang in the Chinese Women Super League after previous spells in Turkey and Belarus .