Finidi George Targets Champions League Impact Ahead of Next Season

Finidi George says Enyimba will focus on excelling in next season’s CAF Champions League.
Enyimba were crowned the Nigeria Premier League Champions after the Super 6 Playoffs in Lagos last weekend.
Reacting to the triumph Finidi praised his team and thanked the management for keeping him on the job after a disastrous Coaching debut.
The Coach insists it was a deserving victory and insists it justifies his return to the league as a Coach.
“I am very happy. I think we deserve to win it, we played good football and I must give kudos to the boys for their efforts throughout the season and the Super 6,” the 52 year-old said.
“The management believed in me, even if last season was not a successful one for us, but we played some good football and the management decided to let me have another season and that is the result we are seeing.”
“This trophy is special to me, I have done it here in Nigeria. This league is very difficult and we all know it.
“I will advise my colleagues to come back and try to improve the league. That is what I did.”
“It’s a big thing for us to return to the continental football, that’s where we belong.
“We won’t relent, we will continue to work hard to make an impact next season in the CAF Champions League,” Finidi stated.