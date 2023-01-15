Finidi George Admits Enyimba unconvincing in Win against Nasarawa United

Enyimba FC head Coach, Finidi George has commended his side for a rather nervy, but well-deserved victory away from home against Nasarawa United in their first game of the new NPFL season.
The People’s Elephant won the tie 1-2, with a debut goal from Elijah Akanni (32′) and Imo Obot (37′).
Oche Josiah, however, got one back for the hosts in the 87th minute, it was however too late to have any bearing on the game.
Speaking after the game, Enyimba head Coach, Finidi George described his player’s performance as nervy, but welcomed the result.
“Being the first game a lot of players were a little bit nervous because nobody wants to lose,” Finidi told reporters after the match. “We knew what happened in the Akwa United game, they were a lot mindful but I must commend the boys.
“Nothing was wrong with us in the second half, if we had lost we would have answered such a question.
“Coming to play here, sometimes you have to scrap for it, we were expecting good football but sometimes it may not be possible.
“We did well in the first 45 minutes but because of that two-goal lead our boys stepped back and the pressure came, we have to work on that in the subsequent games,” the Coach said.