Finidi Fires Warning to Al Ahli Benghazi Ahead Of CAFCL Showdown

As the second-leg of the CAF Champions League first Preliminary round against Ahli Benghazi approaches, Enyimba head coach, George Finidi, has issued a warning to their opponents, advising them to be cautious of his team’s capabilities.
Enyimba suffered a narrow defeat (4-3) against the Libyan side in the first leg last weekend.
Despite the challenging score line, Finidi acknowledged that the upcoming match won’t be easy, even for their Opponent.
However, he expressed his team’s readiness to give their best and secure a victory.
“In Aba, it’s going to be a different ball game. We will approach the game differently and hopefully, we will win it,” Finidi vowed.
“We know it’s not going to be easy but I think the players know what’s at stake and having played this well here (in Benghazi), going back to Aba with our home support, it’s going to be different and hopefully we are going to win it.”