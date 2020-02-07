Finally! Benito Completes Move to Dynamo Kyiv

Nigerian Winger Olabiran Blessing Muyiwa has joined Ukrainian club Dynamo Kyiv on a three and half year deal.

Muyiwa, who represented Nigeria at the U23 Africa Cup of Nations in 2019, announced the deal on social media, Friday.

He tweeted:

Allahmdulilah, here we are… new home, new challenges, new family @DynamoKyiv but same GAME (Football ). Happy to be part of the family and help the team, may Allah facilitate the rest, InshAllah

Popular football agent Dimitry Seluk also tweeted the news:

Glad for Benito. Finally, he has already reached, passed a physical examination and is a full-fledged player of Dynamo Kiev. I am sure that a player from the Nigeria sb will bring considerable benefits to the club, and a club with excellent coaches will help him reach a new level in his development and achievement of great results and trophies

The 21 year-old had agreed the move in January, but it was pending subject to the player completing his medical.

“Benito” as he is known, the Ivory Coast-born player joined the Ukraine club as a free agent after two seasons at Tambov.

Earlier in the year he told AOIfootball, “Actually I have signed a deal with Kyiv and everything has been done.